Man wanted after two men, one woman shot in Warren Co.

A man is wanted after allegedly shooting three people in Warren County, the Vicksburg Daily News reports.

Police responded to a scene in the 100 block of Countryside Road in the China Grove community after reports of a disturbance early Sunday morning.

As officers spoke to witnesses, they received word that two men were in the emergency room at Meritt Health River Region with gunshot wounds.

The third victim, a woman, would also be taken to the hospital.

The two men would later be sent to UMMC in Jackson. The woman remains at Meritt Health.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect and will issue a warrant later today.