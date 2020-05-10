Man wanted for questioning in Saturday shooting

The Meridian Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate Kenmonte Wooten, 19, who is wanted for questioning in a shooting investigation.

Wooten is wanted in connection to a shooting Saturday about 7 p.m. in the area of 20th Street and 18th Avenue.

According to authorities, a victim in that shooting is being treated at a local hospital.

If you know Wooten's whereabouts or have any information about the shooting, call the Meridian Police Department or East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.