March 10, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
DEBORAH R HERRINGTON, 1997
5842 HWY 18 W QUITMAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
PEYTON L HERRINGTON, 1998
504 COUNTY ROAD 325 ENTERPRISE, MS
SHOPLIFTING
HERBERT TESTERMAN, 1989
HOMELESS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SABRINA SCARBROUGH, 1987
1653 RIP LN LOT H MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DEGHANDA L HOLT, 1977
324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
JEFFERY SMITH JR, 1998
4611 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ANTONIO T LINDSEY, 2000
3506 31ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:26 AM on March 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:51 AM on March 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2700 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a gate.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:06 AM on March 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of 24th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:31 PM on March 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of 34th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.