March 10, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

DEBORAH R HERRINGTON, 1997

5842 HWY 18 W QUITMAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

PEYTON L HERRINGTON, 1998

504 COUNTY ROAD 325 ENTERPRISE, MS

SHOPLIFTING

HERBERT TESTERMAN, 1989

HOMELESS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

SABRINA SCARBROUGH, 1987

1653 RIP LN LOT H MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

DEGHANDA L HOLT, 1977

324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

JEFFERY SMITH JR, 1998

4611 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

ANTONIO T LINDSEY, 2000

3506 31ST ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:26 AM on March 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:51 AM on March 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2700 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a gate.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:06 AM on March 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of 24th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:31 PM on March 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of 34th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.