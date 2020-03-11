March 11, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
MARVIN WARREN, 1970
3838 35TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
JERRY C JONES, 1996
2427 4TH AVE APT 10C MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
MARCUS WRIGHT, 1975
200 NORTH HILLS ST APT 23B MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 4TH OR GREATER REFUSAL; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MICHAEL D GRIGGS, 1988
2305 D ST APT A6 MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
DEMARCUS ATTERBERRY, 1989
139 GILBERT LN STONEWALL, MS
RESISTING ARREST; ESCAPING CUSTODY; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ROBERT W OLSON, 1985
2751 HWY 63 WAYNESBORO, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
KENDRICK ANDERSON, 1988
106 29TH AVE ALLY MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST REFUSAL
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 9:52 PM on March 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:44 AM on March 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Highway 496. The case is currently under investigation.
At 12:52 AM on March 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered, the case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.