March 11, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

MARVIN WARREN, 1970

3838 35TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

JERRY C JONES, 1996

2427 4TH AVE APT 10C MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

MARCUS WRIGHT, 1975

200 NORTH HILLS ST APT 23B MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 4TH OR GREATER REFUSAL; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MICHAEL D GRIGGS, 1988

2305 D ST APT A6 MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

DEMARCUS ATTERBERRY, 1989

139 GILBERT LN STONEWALL, MS

RESISTING ARREST; ESCAPING CUSTODY; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

ROBERT W OLSON, 1985

2751 HWY 63 WAYNESBORO, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

KENDRICK ANDERSON, 1988

106 29TH AVE ALLY MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST REFUSAL

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 10, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 9:52 PM on March 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of South Frontage Road. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:44 AM on March 10, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Highway 496. The case is currently under investigation.

At 12:52 AM on March 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered, the case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.