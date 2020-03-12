March 12, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
JOHN PRICE, 1979
3009 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MS
TRESPASSING; DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
MICHAEL GRIGGS, 1988
2305 D ST MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING; DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS; PUBLIC DRUNK
ROBERT WARREN, 1984
2607 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DONALD S SKINNER, 1978
HOMELESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DEMORIAN WOODARD, 1979
107 71ST PL APT 133 MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE STALKING
DEGHANDA L HOLT, 1977
1925 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:38 AM on March 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was attempted through the roof.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.