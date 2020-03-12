March 12, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

JOHN PRICE, 1979

3009 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MS

TRESPASSING; DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS

MICHAEL GRIGGS, 1988

2305 D ST MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING; DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS; PUBLIC DRUNK

ROBERT WARREN, 1984

2607 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DONALD S SKINNER, 1978

HOMELESS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

DEMORIAN WOODARD, 1979

107 71ST PL APT 133 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE STALKING

DEGHANDA L HOLT, 1977

1925 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:38 AM on March 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 700 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was attempted through the roof.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.