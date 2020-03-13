March 13, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

CORDEZ HOPSON, 1987

107 71ST PL APT 145 MERIDIAN, MS

STALKING

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 6:58 AM on March 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1000 block of 18th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 11:56 AM on March 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of 29th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:12 PM on March 12, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.