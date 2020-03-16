March 16, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

VERA BOYD, 1944

616 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

KENNETH SNOWDEN, 1961

2704 VALLEY RD LOT 124 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

JARIKIOUS Q HARRIS, 2002 2015 MOSBY RD APT J4 MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBING THE PEACE

RYAN J SMITH, 1983

3431 69TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

DANNA JONES, 1992

10641 RD 604 PHILADELPHIA, MS

DISTURBING THE PEACE

STEPHEN K SHARP, 1963

4414 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST

JERICO M CLARK, 1976

2406 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; WILLFUL TRESPASSING; TRESPASSING

DEMPSON ROBINSON, 1957

220 LINDSEY DR JACKSON, MS

DUI REFUSAL

SHANICE PERRY, 1993

506 FRONT ST APT B5 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

PRINCESS TAYLOR, 1983

2912 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; SIMPLE ASSAULT ON A MINOR; TRESPASSING

HERBERT TESTERMAN, 1989

HOMELESS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

TIA T TERRELL, 1995

4611 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JERICO M CLARK, 1976

2406 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ANTONIO D CLAY, 2000

803 29TH ST APT 1814 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

RODERICK WILEY, 1988

3319 DAVIS ST MERIDIAN, MS \

DUI REFUSAL

GREGORY L THOMPSON, 1988

5078 HWY 145 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

CEDRIC SILLIMAN, 1984

2611 GREEN LOOP RD LAUDERDALE, MS

DUI REFUSAL

JULIE BASKIN, 1974

4876 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING

MICHEAL A BOYD, 1971

4121 10TH ST APT 1506 MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

DARRYL HAMPTON, 1973

2200 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

ROGER D JACKS, 1979

626 21ST ST APT 24 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC PROFANITY

RAHEEM R COLLIER, 1991

4855 A MCDADE RD MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

JADAISHA S TUBBS, 1995

2204 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

TAKING AWAY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 12:57 PM on March 14, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:34 AM on March 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

At 12:52 AM on March 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of North Lakeland Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 9:27 AM on March 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:02 PM on March 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 6:08 PM on March 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:11 AM on March 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Paulding Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.