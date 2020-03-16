March 16, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
VERA BOYD, 1944
616 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
KENNETH SNOWDEN, 1961
2704 VALLEY RD LOT 124 MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JARIKIOUS Q HARRIS, 2002 2015 MOSBY RD APT J4 MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBING THE PEACE
RYAN J SMITH, 1983
3431 69TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
DANNA JONES, 1992
10641 RD 604 PHILADELPHIA, MS
DISTURBING THE PEACE
STEPHEN K SHARP, 1963
4414 37TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST
JERICO M CLARK, 1976
2406 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; WILLFUL TRESPASSING; TRESPASSING
DEMPSON ROBINSON, 1957
220 LINDSEY DR JACKSON, MS
DUI REFUSAL
SHANICE PERRY, 1993
506 FRONT ST APT B5 MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PRINCESS TAYLOR, 1983
2912 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; SIMPLE ASSAULT ON A MINOR; TRESPASSING
HERBERT TESTERMAN, 1989
HOMELESS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
TIA T TERRELL, 1995
4611 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JERICO M CLARK, 1976
2406 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ANTONIO D CLAY, 2000
803 29TH ST APT 1814 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
RODERICK WILEY, 1988
3319 DAVIS ST MERIDIAN, MS \
DUI REFUSAL
GREGORY L THOMPSON, 1988
5078 HWY 145 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
CEDRIC SILLIMAN, 1984
2611 GREEN LOOP RD LAUDERDALE, MS
DUI REFUSAL
JULIE BASKIN, 1974
4876 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING
MICHEAL A BOYD, 1971
4121 10TH ST APT 1506 MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
DARRYL HAMPTON, 1973
2200 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
ROGER D JACKS, 1979
626 21ST ST APT 24 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC PROFANITY
RAHEEM R COLLIER, 1991
4855 A MCDADE RD MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
JADAISHA S TUBBS, 1995
2204 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
TAKING AWAY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 12:57 PM on March 14, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:34 AM on March 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
At 12:52 AM on March 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of North Lakeland Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:27 AM on March 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:02 PM on March 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 6:08 PM on March 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:11 AM on March 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Paulding Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.