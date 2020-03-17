March 17, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
VERNON STENNIS, 1985
1010 GREENWALD DR MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; DISTURBING THE PEACE
BRITTANY TAYLOR, 1989
1010 GREENWALD DR MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBING THE PEACE
ANTONIO WILLIAMS, 1974
4413 3RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
DEREK E THOMAS, 1982
152 COUNTY ROAD 51313 ROSE HILL, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING; TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
JANETT R FRAZIER, 1981
381 HAWKINS CROSSING DR MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK
FELONY ARREST REPORT
ROBERT J WARREN, 1984
2607 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 17, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:12 PM on March 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:59 PM on March 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of 22nd Avenue Heights. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 6:31 PM on March 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4100 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:52 PM on March 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 8000 block of Van Zyverden Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 5:46 AM on March 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 33rd Avenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:22 AM on March 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Constitution Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.