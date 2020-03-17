March 17, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

VERNON STENNIS, 1985

1010 GREENWALD DR MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; DISTURBING THE PEACE

BRITTANY TAYLOR, 1989

1010 GREENWALD DR MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBING THE PEACE

ANTONIO WILLIAMS, 1974

4413 3RD ST MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

DEREK E THOMAS, 1982

152 COUNTY ROAD 51313 ROSE HILL, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING; TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

JANETT R FRAZIER, 1981

381 HAWKINS CROSSING DR MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK

FELONY ARREST REPORT

ROBERT J WARREN, 1984

2607 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MS

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 16, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 17, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 2:12 PM on March 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 3:59 PM on March 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1200 block of 22nd Avenue Heights. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 6:31 PM on March 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4100 block of 19th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 10:52 PM on March 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 8000 block of Van Zyverden Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 5:46 AM on March 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 33rd Avenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:22 AM on March 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Constitution Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.