March 18, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
PAPILLION J RANKIN, 1991
1069 WHITE STORE RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
SHOPLIFTING
JASMINE LEMON, 1990
2912 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PATRICK MANN, 1974
HOMELESS
SHOPLIFTING
DARRON D MILLER, 1990
1923 OBIE CLARK AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
RODNEY HALL, 1993
5210 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC PROFANITY
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 17, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:05 AM on March 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:07 PM on March 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:31 PM on March 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900 block of 13th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:35 AM on March 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of A Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation