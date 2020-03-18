March 18, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

PAPILLION J RANKIN, 1991

1069 WHITE STORE RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

SHOPLIFTING

JASMINE LEMON, 1990

2912 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

PATRICK MANN, 1974

HOMELESS

SHOPLIFTING

DARRON D MILLER, 1990

1923 OBIE CLARK AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

RODNEY HALL, 1993

5210 27TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC PROFANITY

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 17, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:05 AM on March 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1700 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:07 PM on March 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 4:31 PM on March 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2900 block of 13th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 4:35 AM on March 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of A Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation