March 2, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

JOHN KELLY, 1970

120 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

WILLIE G HOPSON, 1974

8059 A LAUDERDALE TOOMSUBA RD TOOMSUBA, MS SHOPLIFTING

DAVID GORDON, 1977

3423 GRANDVIEW AVE, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

ELBERT E STEVENS, 1991

1801 24TH ST APT D3 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2; PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST

RILEY A MEYER, 1997

1509 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

ANTONIO J DONWELL, 2000

1719 HWY 19N APT 88 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DARICE TAMAYO, 1975

3816 44TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST REFUSAL

WILLIE BROOKS, 1972

1412 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JADARIUS EDWARDS, 1994

1411 WOODVILLE DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST

BRIDGETTE TERRELL, 1992

4313 HOOPER ST MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT INDECENT; EXPOSURE

CORIANA COY, 1999

2605 52ND ST APT D2 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST

COREY D TAYLOR JR, 1997

2767 E BENWOOD DR JACKSON, MS

GAMBLING

KIONTE C ALEXANDER, 1993

723 CHAPEL RIDGE DR RICHLAND, MS

GAMBLING

TAVARRIUS S KNIGHT, 1998

1521 HILL AVE JACKSON, MS

GAMBLING

CHRISTOPHER S WILLIAMS, 2000

6481 CRICKET RD MERIDIAN, MS

ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911

FELONY ARREST REPORT

ISHARA S ODOM, 2001

74 LESTER ELLIS DR SHUBUTA, MS

FLEEING OR ELUDING A LAW ENFORCEMENT

TELLIS M LANIER, 1977

1020 ALBERT LN PORT GIBSON, MS

TAKING AWAY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

BRIAN HAYWOOD, 1969

1147 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

GRAND LARCENY

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 2:15 PM on February 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 6500 block of Highway 80 West. The vehicle has been recovered, the case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 10:18 AM on February 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of 71st Place. Entry was gained through a window.

At 2:28 PM on March 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 22nd Avenue Heights. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 7:54 AM on February 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2200 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:33 AM on February 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.