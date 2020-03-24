March 24, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

TOMMY L EDWARDS, 1973

5215 LAKEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS

SHOOTING IN CITY

GERODE D GOWDY, 1985

4409 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

JOYRIDING

JOSEPH C SMITH, 1989

616 65TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

MARSHARN R PIERCE, 1974

6001 WESTRIDGE LN APT 1621 FORT WORTH, TX

DUI OTHER

ANTONYIO J DONWELL, 2000

1719 HWY 19N APT 88 MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

KALIAH M PHILLIPS CHATMAN, 1992

2804 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY

LORA STONE, 1968

2804 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY

JERICO M CLARK, 1976

2406 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC PROFANITY

KIMBERLY HOUSTON, 1998

4505 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; DISTURBING THE PEACE; RESISTING ARREST

MONTRELL RUTTLEY, 1995

2405 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DENISE EZELL, 1988

5121 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING X 2

KHIREY K PORTIS, 1996

HOMELESS

TRESPASSING; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOUGLAS ROWE, 1983

1010 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

TAVION T RADCLIFF, 1998

2521 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOOTING INTO VEHICLE

SAMRIEN TEACHEY, 2005

2521 34TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOOTING INTO VEHICLE

JYQUAN J RADCLIFF, 2001

2521 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOOTING INTO VEHICLE; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JOHNNY L THOMAS, 1995

2704 VALLEY RD LOT 61 MERIDIAN, MS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DEANDJRE J SHANNON, 1999

2449 1ST AVE LAUREL, MS

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 24, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:50 AM on March 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2500 block of 43rd Avenue. This vehicle was recovered for another agency.

At 11:06 PM on March 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 20th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 4:29 PM on March 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 11:58 PM on March 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 6:29 PM on March 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:10 AM on March 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 11:46 AM on March 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 1:52 PM on March 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

At 4:38 PM on March 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 26 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:50 AM on March 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 27th Avenue. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:16 AM on March 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 43rd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:50 AM on March 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 43rd Avenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:17 PM on March 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of 8th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.