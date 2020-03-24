March 24, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
TOMMY L EDWARDS, 1973
5215 LAKEWOOD DR MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOTING IN CITY
GERODE D GOWDY, 1985
4409 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
JOYRIDING
JOSEPH C SMITH, 1989
616 65TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MARSHARN R PIERCE, 1974
6001 WESTRIDGE LN APT 1621 FORT WORTH, TX
DUI OTHER
ANTONYIO J DONWELL, 2000
1719 HWY 19N APT 88 MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
KALIAH M PHILLIPS CHATMAN, 1992
2804 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
LORA STONE, 1968
2804 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
JERICO M CLARK, 1976
2406 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC PROFANITY
KIMBERLY HOUSTON, 1998
4505 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; DISTURBING THE PEACE; RESISTING ARREST
MONTRELL RUTTLEY, 1995
2405 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DENISE EZELL, 1988
5121 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING X 2
KHIREY K PORTIS, 1996
HOMELESS
TRESPASSING; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOUGLAS ROWE, 1983
1010 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
TAVION T RADCLIFF, 1998
2521 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOTING INTO VEHICLE
SAMRIEN TEACHEY, 2005
2521 34TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOTING INTO VEHICLE
JYQUAN J RADCLIFF, 2001
2521 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOTING INTO VEHICLE; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JOHNNY L THOMAS, 1995
2704 VALLEY RD LOT 61 MERIDIAN, MS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DEANDJRE J SHANNON, 1999
2449 1ST AVE LAUREL, MS
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 24, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:50 AM on March 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2500 block of 43rd Avenue. This vehicle was recovered for another agency.
At 11:06 PM on March 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4400 block of 20th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 4:29 PM on March 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 11:58 PM on March 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 6:29 PM on March 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:10 AM on March 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 11:46 AM on March 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of 36th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 1:52 PM on March 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
At 4:38 PM on March 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 26 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:50 AM on March 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 27th Avenue. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:16 AM on March 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 43rd Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:50 AM on March 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of 43rd Avenue. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:17 PM on March 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of 8th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.