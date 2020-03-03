March 3, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
JAMES O PLUMMER, 1962
112 COUNTY ROAD 292 PACHUTA, MS
DUI
ERIC L ROBERTS, 1970
1020 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ANTHONY E EVANS, 1978
1408 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION; RESISTING ARREST
GERODE GOWDY, 1985
4409 20TH ST APT 14 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK
CHRISTINA R FOLLIS, 1978
3916 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
FELONY ARREST REPORT
ADRIANA J HARRIS, 1992
4509 VALLEY ST MERIDIAN, MS
BURGLARY - ALL BUT DWELLING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:56 PM on March 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.