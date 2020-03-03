March 3, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

JAMES O PLUMMER, 1962

112 COUNTY ROAD 292 PACHUTA, MS

DUI

ERIC L ROBERTS, 1970

1020 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

ANTHONY E EVANS, 1978

1408 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION; RESISTING ARREST

GERODE GOWDY, 1985

4409 20TH ST APT 14 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK

CHRISTINA R FOLLIS, 1978

3916 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

FELONY ARREST REPORT

ADRIANA J HARRIS, 1992

4509 VALLEY ST MERIDIAN, MS

BURGLARY - ALL BUT DWELLING

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 2, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 3, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:56 PM on March 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.