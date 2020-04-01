March 30, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

CHUBBY ALFORD, 1989

1409 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; PETIT LARCENY

DEMORIAN D WOODARD, 1979

412 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MARCUS L SEARS, 1982

HOMELESS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

JIMMIE B SNOWDEN, 1994

265 TRUELIGHT RD HICKORY, MS

DUI REFUSAL

KRYSTAL D WOLVERTON, 1986

194 WOODLAND DR STONEWALL, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KRYSTAL D WOLVERTON, 1986

194 WOODLAND DR STONEWALL, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK

JERICO M CLARK, 1976

2406 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS

JAWON RAMSEY, 1990

2524 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

KYSHARI J DUBOSE, 1995

10527 WOODS RD MERIDIAN, MS

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

KRYSTAL D WOLVERTON, 1986

194 WOODLAND DR STONEWALL, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEVIE GIBBS, 1970

4622 E PRISOCK DR LAUDERDALE, MS

RESISTING ARREST

JALEN WILLIS, 1994

7020 71ST AVE GULFPORT, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KRYSTAL D WOLVERTON, 1986

194 WOODLAND DR STONEWALL, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

TRACY A DAVIS, 1977

7623 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

WILLIE LLOYD, 1977

1616 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KRYSTAL D WOLVERTON, 1986

194 WOODLAND DR STONEWALL, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DAVIS CREASEY, 1969

5227 W NOKASIPPI LN SOUTH JORDAN, UT

DUI

SAMUEL SHARP, 1982

HOMELESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CARLOS MOSLEY, 1976

319 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

KRYSTAL D WOLVERTON, 1986

194 WOODLAND DR STONEWALL, MS

ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911

ANGELA WILLIAMS, 1972

4605 BROADMOOR DR APT 121 MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

GERALD D DAVIS, 1965

2406 51ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ANNIE M DURR, 1964

5916 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

BILLY R STEWART, 1964

5916 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

DOUGLAS BOLES, 1979

8998 COLLINSVILLE RD COLLINSVILLE,MS

SHOPLIFTING

PAMELA BURKE, 1982

53 AMOS LN STONEWALL, MS

SHOPLIFTING

JAMES DUKES, 1988

2603 24TH AVE APT C3 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

LORA A STONE, 1968

2804 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 26, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 5:45 AM on March 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:26 AM on March 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 7:18 PM on March 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:43 AM on March 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

At 12:57 PM on March 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:06 PM on March 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 100 block of 6th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 1:47 AM on March 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5600 block of Cooper Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:08 AM on March 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5300 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:33 AM on March 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5100 block of Country Club Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 4:14 PM on March 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 10:41 AM on March 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 16th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 10:33 AM on March 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5100 block of Country Club Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 28 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:12 AM on March 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 23rd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 2:48 PM on March 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:02 PM on March 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of 5th Street. Two residences and one individual were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:31 AM on March 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 60th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:32 PM on March 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of 24th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.