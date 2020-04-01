March 30, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
CHUBBY ALFORD, 1989
1409 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; PETIT LARCENY
DEMORIAN D WOODARD, 1979
412 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARCUS L SEARS, 1982
HOMELESS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
JIMMIE B SNOWDEN, 1994
265 TRUELIGHT RD HICKORY, MS
DUI REFUSAL
KRYSTAL D WOLVERTON, 1986
194 WOODLAND DR STONEWALL, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KRYSTAL D WOLVERTON, 1986
194 WOODLAND DR STONEWALL, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK
JERICO M CLARK, 1976
2406 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
JAWON RAMSEY, 1990
2524 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
KYSHARI J DUBOSE, 1995
10527 WOODS RD MERIDIAN, MS
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
KRYSTAL D WOLVERTON, 1986
194 WOODLAND DR STONEWALL, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEVIE GIBBS, 1970
4622 E PRISOCK DR LAUDERDALE, MS
RESISTING ARREST
JALEN WILLIS, 1994
7020 71ST AVE GULFPORT, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KRYSTAL D WOLVERTON, 1986
194 WOODLAND DR STONEWALL, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TRACY A DAVIS, 1977
7623 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
WILLIE LLOYD, 1977
1616 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KRYSTAL D WOLVERTON, 1986
194 WOODLAND DR STONEWALL, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAVIS CREASEY, 1969
5227 W NOKASIPPI LN SOUTH JORDAN, UT
DUI
SAMUEL SHARP, 1982
HOMELESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARLOS MOSLEY, 1976
319 47TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
KRYSTAL D WOLVERTON, 1986
194 WOODLAND DR STONEWALL, MS
ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911
ANGELA WILLIAMS, 1972
4605 BROADMOOR DR APT 121 MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
GERALD D DAVIS, 1965
2406 51ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ANNIE M DURR, 1964
5916 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
BILLY R STEWART, 1964
5916 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
DOUGLAS BOLES, 1979
8998 COLLINSVILLE RD COLLINSVILLE,MS
SHOPLIFTING
PAMELA BURKE, 1982
53 AMOS LN STONEWALL, MS
SHOPLIFTING
JAMES DUKES, 1988
2603 24TH AVE APT C3 MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
LORA A STONE, 1968
2804 HIGHLAND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 26, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 5:45 AM on March 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:26 AM on March 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 7:18 PM on March 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:43 AM on March 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
At 12:57 PM on March 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:06 PM on March 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 100 block of 6th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:47 AM on March 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5600 block of Cooper Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:08 AM on March 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5300 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:33 AM on March 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5100 block of Country Club Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 4:14 PM on March 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:41 AM on March 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1400 block of 16th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:33 AM on March 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5100 block of Country Club Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 28 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:12 AM on March 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of 23rd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 2:48 PM on March 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:02 PM on March 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of 5th Street. Two residences and one individual were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:31 AM on March 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 60th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:32 PM on March 29, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of 24th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.