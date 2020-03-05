March 5, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

CURTIS D SCOTT, 1976

1308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

KEVIN ARMSTRONG, 1964

2723 LA JOLLA CT GLENN HEIGHTS, TX

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BESSIE M RHONEY, 1968

11295 HILL THOMPSON RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

DUI 1ST

ROBERT L TRIPLETT JR, 1979

1820 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 5, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 8:31 PM on March 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 46th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.