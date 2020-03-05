March 5, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
CURTIS D SCOTT, 1976
1308 43RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
KEVIN ARMSTRONG, 1964
2723 LA JOLLA CT GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BESSIE M RHONEY, 1968
11295 HILL THOMPSON RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
DUI 1ST
ROBERT L TRIPLETT JR, 1979
1820 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 5, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 8:31 PM on March 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 46th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.