March 6, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

PATRICK MARTIN, 1976

518 HENLEY AVE PHILADELPHIA, MS

SHOPLIFTING

RAIGAN RENFROW, 1995

8970 E PARKWAY N LAUDERDALE, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

WILLIAM R OGLESBY, 1961

47 COUNTY ROAD 487 MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING

KYSHARI J DUBOSE, 1995

10527 WOODS RD MERIDIAN, MS

STALKING

REGINALD L CHRISTIAN, 1987

124 3RD AVE S MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

HOUSTON D FORD, 1978

1441 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST

DEGHANDA HOLT, 1977

324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

MICHELLE L DEAN, 1984

2219 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

TYMORE PEARSON, 1994

2821 15TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

MASON HOWARD, 1993

1500 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

CEDRICO GREEN, 1994

529 55TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

COREY CHAMBERS, 1991

8325 POPLAR SPRINGS DR LOT 38 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 2ND OTHER; RESISTING ARREST; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CASONYA ELLIS, 1978

120 CONGREGATE RD NEWTON, MS

DUI 1ST

FELONY ARREST REPORT

SHANCORTNE T MCCAIN, 1995

3830 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MS

BURGLARY; INHABITED DWELLING HOUSE; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 5, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 6, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 6:55 AM on March 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.