March 6, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
PATRICK MARTIN, 1976
518 HENLEY AVE PHILADELPHIA, MS
SHOPLIFTING
RAIGAN RENFROW, 1995
8970 E PARKWAY N LAUDERDALE, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
WILLIAM R OGLESBY, 1961
47 COUNTY ROAD 487 MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; TRESPASSING
KYSHARI J DUBOSE, 1995
10527 WOODS RD MERIDIAN, MS
STALKING
REGINALD L CHRISTIAN, 1987
124 3RD AVE S MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
HOUSTON D FORD, 1978
1441 50TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST
DEGHANDA HOLT, 1977
324 5TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
MICHELLE L DEAN, 1984
2219 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TYMORE PEARSON, 1994
2821 15TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MASON HOWARD, 1993
1500 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CEDRICO GREEN, 1994
529 55TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
COREY CHAMBERS, 1991
8325 POPLAR SPRINGS DR LOT 38 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 2ND OTHER; RESISTING ARREST; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CASONYA ELLIS, 1978
120 CONGREGATE RD NEWTON, MS
DUI 1ST
FELONY ARREST REPORT
SHANCORTNE T MCCAIN, 1995
3830 POPLAR SPRINGS DR MERIDIAN, MS
BURGLARY; INHABITED DWELLING HOUSE; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 5, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 6, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 6:55 AM on March 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1800 block of 24th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.