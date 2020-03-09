March 9, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

MARGARET A DAUGHERTY, 1982

274 JONES RD BATESVILLE, MS

SHOPLIFTING

OWEN HAYDEN, 1976

HOMELESS

SHOPLIFTING; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

JAMES C SMITH, 1988

6246 CARL PRICE RD TOOMSUBA, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BRAXTON WADE, 1996

345 E OAK GROVE RD HERNANDO, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ERIKA M WALKER, 1990

1719 HWY 19N APT E34 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JARIUS J GRIFFIN, 1998

5219 HWY 496 TOOMSUBA, MS

DUI OTHER

DEMARRIO M NICHOLSON, 1977

286D OXFORD RD LAUDERDALE, MS

DUI REFUSAL

RICHARD LEWIS JR, 1980

2301 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

CHELCEE VARNADO, 1989

100 GUNN CIR LOT 1 ENTERPRISE, MS

SHOPLIFTING

DERRICK E THOMAS, 1982

103 GUNN DR ENTERPRISE, MS

STALKING

JAWON RAMSEY, 1990

2524 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

CHARLES A GREEN, 1963

1407 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

KATIE P SHAFFER, 2000

3911 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

DERRIK MILLER, 1981

412 GREENHILL RD TOOMSUBA, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

CEDRICO E GREEN, 1994

529 55TH AVE MERIDIAN,MS

FLEEING OR ELUDING A LAW ENFORCEMENT

MELVIN BLAKELY, 1998

6905 HWY 17 SOUTH YORK, AL

BURGLARY; INHABITED DWELLING HOUSE; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 6, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 8:23 PM on March 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted and cash was stolen, the case is currently under

investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 3:03 PM on March 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of South Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered, the case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 2:23 PM on March 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:42 PM on March 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 4:21 PM on March 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of North Hills Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:46 PM on March 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Paulding Street. One animal was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:12 PM on March 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of 11th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.