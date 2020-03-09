March 9, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
MARGARET A DAUGHERTY, 1982
274 JONES RD BATESVILLE, MS
SHOPLIFTING
OWEN HAYDEN, 1976
HOMELESS
SHOPLIFTING; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JAMES C SMITH, 1988
6246 CARL PRICE RD TOOMSUBA, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRAXTON WADE, 1996
345 E OAK GROVE RD HERNANDO, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ERIKA M WALKER, 1990
1719 HWY 19N APT E34 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JARIUS J GRIFFIN, 1998
5219 HWY 496 TOOMSUBA, MS
DUI OTHER
DEMARRIO M NICHOLSON, 1977
286D OXFORD RD LAUDERDALE, MS
DUI REFUSAL
RICHARD LEWIS JR, 1980
2301 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
CHELCEE VARNADO, 1989
100 GUNN CIR LOT 1 ENTERPRISE, MS
SHOPLIFTING
DERRICK E THOMAS, 1982
103 GUNN DR ENTERPRISE, MS
STALKING
JAWON RAMSEY, 1990
2524 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
CHARLES A GREEN, 1963
1407 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
KATIE P SHAFFER, 2000
3911 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DERRIK MILLER, 1981
412 GREENHILL RD TOOMSUBA, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
CEDRICO E GREEN, 1994
529 55TH AVE MERIDIAN,MS
FLEEING OR ELUDING A LAW ENFORCEMENT
MELVIN BLAKELY, 1998
6905 HWY 17 SOUTH YORK, AL
BURGLARY; INHABITED DWELLING HOUSE; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 6, 2020, at 6:00 AM to March 9, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 8:23 PM on March 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2400 block of 2nd Avenue. The victim stated he was assaulted and cash was stolen, the case is currently under
investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 3:03 PM on March 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of South Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered, the case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 2:23 PM on March 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:42 PM on March 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 4:21 PM on March 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of North Hills Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:46 PM on March 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Paulding Street. One animal was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:12 PM on March 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of 11th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.