Marengo County murder suspect out on bond

A Marengo County, Alabama, murder suspect is out on bond after being charged with the shooting death of a man Monday.

56-year old James Startley faces a murder charge after authorities say he killed 33-year old Radford Parker Monday morning. Chief Deputy Kenneth Collier said the shooting happened in the Dixons Mills community at the intersection of County Road 6 and Pineywoods Road.

Parker's brother in law told Newscenter 11 the two didn't know each other. Collier said Startley is from Blountsville, Alabama, and was in Marengo County for work.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument.

"We rarely have incidents like this in the Dixons Mills area, but the Marengo County Sheriff's Department is capable of handling situations like this,” said Collier.

Collier said Startley was initially detained at a Marengo County hospital a day after the shooting, where he was being treated for chest pains. He got out on a $50,000 bond the same day.