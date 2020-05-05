Marines subdue hostile passenger on international flight

Three Camp Lejeune Marines are being credited for subduing a hostile passenger on a flight from Japan to Texas on Monday.

Capt. Daniel Kult, Sgt. John Dietrick and Pfc. Alexander Meinhardt of 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, were traveling back to the U.S. from a deployment program in Okinawa.

The Marine Corps says a man on the flight barricaded himself in the restroom and made threatening comments.

"While watching a movie during my flight from Japan to Texas, I started to hear screaming coming from the restroom on board," said Dietrick. "When I took off my headphones, I heard a man sounding very distraught and screaming from the bathroom."

The three Marines waited outside the restroom while a crew member unlocked the door. They grabbed the man and restrained him with flex ties.

"I knew I had to step in when he became a danger to others and himself," said Meinhardt. "I didn't think twice about helping restrain him through the rest of the flight."

The flight was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport and the passenger was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

"We are well trained and it paid off today," said Kult. "We just assessed the situation and acted. Working with the flight crew, we got the door open and from there worked together to subdue him. We didn't take time to talk it over. We just got ready and did what we needed to help."

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office in L.A. are investigating the hostile man and what he did on the plane.

