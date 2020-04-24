Masks enforced at Meridian businesses

Starting Monday, retail stores in Meridian can open their doors for business, but owners and customers will have to follow specific guidelines.

Governor Tate Reeves announced that Mississippi retailers can operate at a capacity of 50% or less as a part of the new “Safer at Home Order.” Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said businesses and shoppers must wear face coverings when the stores open.

Although there is no fine for those who don't follow this guideline, Bland is urging residents to comply with the preventive measure.

"We’re asking that all businesses be good corporate citizens and help us reduce the spread of this virus because we do know as more businesses open, there's going to be more activity and more risk for exposure,” said Bland.

Businesses like salons and barber shops will remain closed until further notice. The “Safer at Home Order” is effective until Monday, May 11.