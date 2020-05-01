May 1, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

JASON REYNOLDS, 1992

324 NORTH ST UNION, MS

SHOPLIFTING

DERRIN PARKER, 1995

3013 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS

WILLIE STARKS, 1982

1614 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

BERNARD ROLAND, 1979

2700 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GERALDINE SILLIMON, 1969

2704 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JACOBY DUNNIGAN, 1992

1819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

JAMES PHILLIPS, 1986

901 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

LEO T GIBBS, 1970

1617 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 2ND REFUSAL

LAKENDYA CAMPBELL , 1994

2427 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GARLAND MURRAY, 1991

1914 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 4TH OR SUBSEQUENT; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; ; SHOOTING IN CITY; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

JESSE SISSON, 2000

4501 HWY 39N MERIDIAN, MS

STATUTORY RAPE

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 4:25 PM on April 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:12 PM on April 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 65th Avenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.