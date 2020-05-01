May 1, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
JASON REYNOLDS, 1992
324 NORTH ST UNION, MS
SHOPLIFTING
DERRIN PARKER, 1995
3013 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
WILLIE STARKS, 1982
1614 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
BERNARD ROLAND, 1979
2700 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GERALDINE SILLIMON, 1969
2704 VALLEY RD MERIDIAN, MS
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT; MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JACOBY DUNNIGAN, 1992
1819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
JAMES PHILLIPS, 1986
901 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LEO T GIBBS, 1970
1617 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 2ND REFUSAL
LAKENDYA CAMPBELL , 1994
2427 8TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GARLAND MURRAY, 1991
1914 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 4TH OR SUBSEQUENT; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; ; SHOOTING IN CITY; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
FELONY ARREST REPORT
JESSE SISSON, 2000
4501 HWY 39N MERIDIAN, MS
STATUTORY RAPE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 30, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:25 PM on April 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3800 block of 40th Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:12 PM on April 30, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 65th Avenue. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.