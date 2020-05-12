May 11, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

JOHN KELLY, 1970

HOMELESS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2

WILLIE BROOKS, 1972

1421 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

MICHAEL GRIGGS, 1988

2305 D ST APT A6 MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

KACINDY JOHNSON, 1996

1913 15TH AVE APT F MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING; SHOPLIFTING

DENNIS PALMER, 1966

1803 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

QUANDIOUS PICKENS, 1998

1624 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

SAMUEL BESTER, 2000

2471 40TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

WILLIE J EDWARDS, 1976

3631 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOOTING IN THE CITY

SERENITY EPTING, 2000

2104 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

BERNARD R SMITH, 1961

895 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

JONI M ACOSTA, 1983

5911 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

AMBER BARNETT, 1991

3610 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

ANTHONY TEW, 1983

7195 JIMMY SMITH RD BAILEY, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

JEMYL TILLIS, 2000

253 SPRINGFIELD CIR JACKSON, MS

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MARDREEKUS HORN, 1994

200 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

DYLAN ALLEN, 1994

5542 HUNTER RIDGE RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

JESSICA MCCOY, 2000

3150 COUNTY ROAD 371 ENTERPRISE, MS

DUI 1ST; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

JAYLON JOHNSON, 2000

909 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS

VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

MATTHEW J CHANEY, 1993

1716 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HALEY SCOTT, 1999

1946 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

ADEDRIA MOORE, 1980

1438 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

RONNIE DUNAGAN, 1980

2406 2ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

ROBERT LIFE, 1966

305 PEARL DR PEARL, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

CHARLES BANYARD, 1993

602 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

COURTNEY L WILLIAMS, 1992

1101 E 1ST ST MUNCIE, IN

ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

ANDRA COLLINS, 1968

179 MARTIN CIR LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

DUI 1ST

FRANKIE COLLIER, 1992

1502 OKATIBBEE CLARK DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CALVIN ANDERSON, 1973

1808 35TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

JESSICA HARRELL, 1988

520 FOXRUN TRAIL PEARL, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JEFFERY MOORE, 1980

1818 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

CALVIN ANDERSON, 1999

2428 OLD MARION RD APT B-14 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

CAROL D ROLISON, 1970

189 MT HOREB RD MERIDIAN, MS

TAKING AWAY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

DARTAGAN A ADAMS, 1981

511 C ST MERIDIAN, MS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-SELL,TRANSFER

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 8, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 7:10 PM on May 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2000 block of 18th Avenue. The victim stated the suspect shot him in the leg and then stole his cash.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:15 AM on May 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 11:18 AM on May 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:14 PM on May 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:26 PM on May 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:43 AM on May 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5600 block of Cooper Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 23 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:14 AM on May 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of North Hills Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.