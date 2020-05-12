May 11, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
JOHN KELLY, 1970
HOMELESS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
WILLIE BROOKS, 1972
1421 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MICHAEL GRIGGS, 1988
2305 D ST APT A6 MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
KACINDY JOHNSON, 1996
1913 15TH AVE APT F MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING; SHOPLIFTING
DENNIS PALMER, 1966
1803 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
QUANDIOUS PICKENS, 1998
1624 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
SAMUEL BESTER, 2000
2471 40TH AVE MERIDAIN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
WILLIE J EDWARDS, 1976
3631 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOTING IN THE CITY
SERENITY EPTING, 2000
2104 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
BERNARD R SMITH, 1961
895 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JONI M ACOSTA, 1983
5911 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
AMBER BARNETT, 1991
3610 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
ANTHONY TEW, 1983
7195 JIMMY SMITH RD BAILEY, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
JEMYL TILLIS, 2000
253 SPRINGFIELD CIR JACKSON, MS
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MARDREEKUS HORN, 1994
200 23RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DYLAN ALLEN, 1994
5542 HUNTER RIDGE RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
JESSICA MCCOY, 2000
3150 COUNTY ROAD 371 ENTERPRISE, MS
DUI 1ST; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
JAYLON JOHNSON, 2000
909 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
MATTHEW J CHANEY, 1993
1716 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HALEY SCOTT, 1999
1946 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
ADEDRIA MOORE, 1980
1438 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
RONNIE DUNAGAN, 1980
2406 2ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
ROBERT LIFE, 1966
305 PEARL DR PEARL, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
CHARLES BANYARD, 1993
602 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
COURTNEY L WILLIAMS, 1992
1101 E 1ST ST MUNCIE, IN
ABUSIVE CALLS TO E-911; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ANDRA COLLINS, 1968
179 MARTIN CIR LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
DUI 1ST
FRANKIE COLLIER, 1992
1502 OKATIBBEE CLARK DR MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CALVIN ANDERSON, 1973
1808 35TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
JESSICA HARRELL, 1988
520 FOXRUN TRAIL PEARL, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JEFFERY MOORE, 1980
1818 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER
CALVIN ANDERSON, 1999
2428 OLD MARION RD APT B-14 MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
CAROL D ROLISON, 1970
189 MT HOREB RD MERIDIAN, MS
TAKING AWAY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE
DARTAGAN A ADAMS, 1981
511 C ST MERIDIAN, MS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-SELL,TRANSFER
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 8, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 7:10 PM on May 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2000 block of 18th Avenue. The victim stated the suspect shot him in the leg and then stole his cash.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:15 AM on May 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 11:18 AM on May 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:14 PM on May 8, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:26 PM on May 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:43 AM on May 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5600 block of Cooper Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 23 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:14 AM on May 9, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of North Hills Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.