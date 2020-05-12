May 12, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
WILLIE E STARKS, 1982
712 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MATEO PEREZ, 1987
5845 RIDGEWOOD RD JACKSON, MS
DUI 1ST
ROBERT L HOLLAND, 1967
8222 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
ANGELICA LEJEUNE, 1993
3741 DILLARD RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
CHARLENE FARRINGTON, 1981
1999 A SAM LACKEY RD TOOMSUBA, MS
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION; TRESPASSING; SHOPLIFTING
BERNARD ROLAND, 1979
HOMELESS
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
HUNTER R COTTLES, 1999
8777 OKATIBBEE DAM RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY; WILLFUL TRESPASSING; ANIMALS:RESPONSIBILITY OF OWNER
BRIAN SWAIN, 1989
5021 3RD PL MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; WILLFUL TRESPASSING
FELONY ARREST REPORT
KENMONTE WOOTEN, 2000
2525 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
ROBBERY - ARMED; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:06 AM on May 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.