May 12, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

WILLIE E STARKS, 1982

712 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MATEO PEREZ, 1987

5845 RIDGEWOOD RD JACKSON, MS

DUI 1ST

ROBERT L HOLLAND, 1967

8222 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

ANGELICA LEJEUNE, 1993

3741 DILLARD RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

CHARLENE FARRINGTON, 1981

1999 A SAM LACKEY RD TOOMSUBA, MS

GIVING FALSE INFORMATION; TRESPASSING; SHOPLIFTING

BERNARD ROLAND, 1979

HOMELESS

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

HUNTER R COTTLES, 1999

8777 OKATIBBEE DAM RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY; WILLFUL TRESPASSING; ANIMALS:RESPONSIBILITY OF OWNER

BRIAN SWAIN, 1989

5021 3RD PL MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

FELONY ARREST REPORT

KENMONTE WOOTEN, 2000

2525 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

ROBBERY - ARMED; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 11, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:06 AM on May 11, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.