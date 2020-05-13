May 13, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

KHIREY K PORTIS, 1996

1707 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KOLBIE SHEFFIELD, 1997

1116 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

KERRY SQUIRES, 1961

114 PECAN CIR QUITMAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

JUSTIN T ODOM, 1979

8269 VAN ZYVERDEN RD MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

NAFTAL ROJAS, 2000

604 58TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOOTING INSIDE THE CITY

ROBERT E DALTON, 1973

6367 BLIND BROWN RD BAILEY, MS

DUI OTHER

ELIZABETH D KLEMME, 1994

2725 WARRANT TOWN RD DEKALB, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KACY J REED, 1979

3116 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

REMI C THOMPSON, 1992

3116 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

Three were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.