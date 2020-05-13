May 13, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
KHIREY K PORTIS, 1996
1707 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KOLBIE SHEFFIELD, 1997
1116 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
KERRY SQUIRES, 1961
114 PECAN CIR QUITMAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JUSTIN T ODOM, 1979
8269 VAN ZYVERDEN RD MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
NAFTAL ROJAS, 2000
604 58TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOTING INSIDE THE CITY
ROBERT E DALTON, 1973
6367 BLIND BROWN RD BAILEY, MS
DUI OTHER
ELIZABETH D KLEMME, 1994
2725 WARRANT TOWN RD DEKALB, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KACY J REED, 1979
3116 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
REMI C THOMPSON, 1992
3116 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
Three were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.