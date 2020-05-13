May 13, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

Updated: Wed 10:04 AM, May 13, 2020

ARREST REPORT
KHIREY K PORTIS, 1996
1707 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KOLBIE SHEFFIELD, 1997
1116 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

KERRY SQUIRES, 1961
114 PECAN CIR QUITMAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING

JUSTIN T ODOM, 1979
8269 VAN ZYVERDEN RD MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

NAFTAL ROJAS, 2000
604 58TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOTING INSIDE THE CITY

ROBERT E DALTON, 1973
6367 BLIND BROWN RD BAILEY, MS
DUI OTHER

ELIZABETH D KLEMME, 1994
2725 WARRANT TOWN RD DEKALB, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KACY J REED, 1979
3116 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

REMI C THOMPSON, 1992
3116 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 12, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary
Three were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

 