May 14, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
PRISCILLA COLE, 1985
200 NORTH HILLS ST APT 21A MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
LEE O SANDERS, 1982
908 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
JAMES JOHNSON, 1980
908 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
JOSEPH L ARRINGTON, 1993
3709 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOTING INSIDE CITY LIMITS
ERNELL HAILES, 1966
28 SUNSET RD LAUREL, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
DONNIKA ARRINGTON, 1991
3709 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHARLES L BROWN, 1989
1608 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
FORROLDER HOWELL, 1987
6015 SUMTER 9 CUBA, AL
DUI 2ND
WILLIAM BRACKEN, 1999
8225 SYCAMORE CREEK MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
DESKIO HARRIS, 1983
3820 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
ANTHONY HOPSON, 1989
2126 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE VIOLATIONS
JAVIRUS PAGE, 1997
3201 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
MURDER; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 2:58 PM on May 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The victim stated he was assaulted and then his money was taken.
Commercial Burglary
Three were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:42 PM on May 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 26th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.