May 14, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

PRISCILLA COLE, 1985

200 NORTH HILLS ST APT 21A MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

LEE O SANDERS, 1982

908 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

JAMES JOHNSON, 1980

908 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

JOSEPH L ARRINGTON, 1993

3709 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOOTING INSIDE CITY LIMITS

ERNELL HAILES, 1966

28 SUNSET RD LAUREL, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

DONNIKA ARRINGTON, 1991

3709 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CHARLES L BROWN, 1989

1608 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

FORROLDER HOWELL, 1987

6015 SUMTER 9 CUBA, AL

DUI 2ND

WILLIAM BRACKEN, 1999

8225 SYCAMORE CREEK MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

DESKIO HARRIS, 1983

3820 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

ANTHONY HOPSON, 1989

2126 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE VIOLATIONS

JAVIRUS PAGE, 1997

3201 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

MURDER; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 13, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 2:58 PM on May 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a strong arm robbery in the 2100 block of 14th Street. The victim stated he was assaulted and then his money was taken.

Commercial Burglary

Three were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 11:42 PM on May 13, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 26th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.