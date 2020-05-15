May 15, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

RICKY FLOYD, 1964

1900 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

DANA N LANDRUM, 1987

4533 A DR BROCK RD MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

DEKESHIA MARTIN, 1997

1168 CLARK RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

THOMAS L JENKINS, 2000

514 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

BRANDON SANDERS, 1990

4815 PACIFIC AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

Three were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:36 AM on May 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 22nd Avenue Heights. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:28 PM on May 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 39th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:49 AM on May 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 11th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.