May 15, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
RICKY FLOYD, 1964
1900 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DANA N LANDRUM, 1987
4533 A DR BROCK RD MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DEKESHIA MARTIN, 1997
1168 CLARK RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
THOMAS L JENKINS, 2000
514 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
BRANDON SANDERS, 1990
4815 PACIFIC AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 14, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
Three were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:36 AM on May 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of 22nd Avenue Heights. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:28 PM on May 14, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 39th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:49 AM on May 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 11th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.