May 18, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
SONJAN STIDMON, 1966
3516 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
TATYANA RUSH, 1999
6212 WALNUT ST MERIDIAN, MS
EMBEZZLEMENT
JAMES J HODGES , 1997
2015 MOSBY RD APT D3 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
HUNTER S PUCKETT, 1981
4087 MALLARD DR LAUDERDALE, MS
SHOPLIFTING
RICHARD HICKMAN, 1992
3403 PARKWAY BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KEDARIUS PORTIS, 1994
801 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
KHIREY PORTIS, 1996
801 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
MARTHA BUNDRUM, 1971
2629 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
JEFFREY A HUNTER, 1970
1213 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
JACQUAN A GODETTE, 1994
681 COUNTY ROAD 292 PACHUTA, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HERBIE JENKINS, 1995
5504 30TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBING THE PEACE
HOLLY GIDDENS, 1989
606 16TH ST APT J8 MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
DENTREY JONES, 1989
360 3RD PL MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
DYLAN HINTON, 2001
761 HARPER RD MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY
BRIAN T DIXON, 1982
1006 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBING THE PEACE
SHERIKA DIXON, 1991
1006 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISTURBING THE PEACE
HOWARD D JENKINS, 1971
3416 KITES AVE PEARL, MS
DUI REFUSAL
KENNETH B FLEMING, 1991
2286 B OLD WIRE RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
BEYONIKA LEWIS, 1978
2007 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MARCUS D WRIGHT, 1975
1520 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
KAWASKI D CAPERS, 1981
350 OSCAR GRAY RD BUTLER, AL
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
LAKEITH JONES, 1990
4313 HOOPER ST MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
RIDGE L ROGERS, 1991
3822 DAVIS ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
BOBBY RUSH, 1978
2610 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
BRONTARIOUS D HERSEY, 1991
2214 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI REFUSAL
FELONY ARREST REPORT
BRANDON SANDERS, 1990
101 DOC GULLY LANE RD
FLEEING OR ELUDING A LAW ENFORCEMENT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 8:35 AM on May 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash and his cell phone were taken, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:20 PM on May 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an attempted armed robbery in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The victim stated he saw the suspect with a gun and was able to remove himself from the situation, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
Three were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:24 PM on May 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:32 AM on May 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1900 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:02 PM on May 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:29 AM on May 17, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:45 PM on May 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of 11th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:32 PM on May 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of 8th Street. One business was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.