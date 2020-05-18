May 18, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

SONJAN STIDMON, 1966

3516 2ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

TATYANA RUSH, 1999

6212 WALNUT ST MERIDIAN, MS

EMBEZZLEMENT

JAMES J HODGES , 1997

2015 MOSBY RD APT D3 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

HUNTER S PUCKETT, 1981

4087 MALLARD DR LAUDERDALE, MS

SHOPLIFTING

RICHARD HICKMAN, 1992

3403 PARKWAY BLVD MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KEDARIUS PORTIS, 1994

801 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

KHIREY PORTIS, 1996

801 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

MARTHA BUNDRUM, 1971

2629 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

JEFFREY A HUNTER, 1970

1213 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

JACQUAN A GODETTE, 1994

681 COUNTY ROAD 292 PACHUTA, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HERBIE JENKINS, 1995

5504 30TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBING THE PEACE

HOLLY GIDDENS, 1989

606 16TH ST APT J8 MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

DENTREY JONES, 1989

360 3RD PL MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

DYLAN HINTON, 2001

761 HARPER RD MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY

BRIAN T DIXON, 1982

1006 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBING THE PEACE

SHERIKA DIXON, 1991

1006 CHURCH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBING THE PEACE

HOWARD D JENKINS, 1971

3416 KITES AVE PEARL, MS

DUI REFUSAL

KENNETH B FLEMING, 1991

2286 B OLD WIRE RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

BEYONIKA LEWIS, 1978

2007 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MARCUS D WRIGHT, 1975

1520 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

KAWASKI D CAPERS, 1981

350 OSCAR GRAY RD BUTLER, AL

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

LAKEITH JONES, 1990

4313 HOOPER ST MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

RIDGE L ROGERS, 1991

3822 DAVIS ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

BOBBY RUSH, 1978

2610 HIGHLAND PARK DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

BRONTARIOUS D HERSEY, 1991

2214 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

FELONY ARREST REPORT

BRANDON SANDERS, 1990

101 DOC GULLY LANE RD

FLEEING OR ELUDING A LAW ENFORCEMENT

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 15, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 8:35 AM on May 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash and his cell phone were taken, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:20 PM on May 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an attempted armed robbery in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The victim stated he saw the suspect with a gun and was able to remove himself from the situation, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

Three were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 9:24 PM on May 15, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1000 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:32 AM on May 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1900 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:02 PM on May 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:29 AM on May 17, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:45 PM on May 16, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of 11th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:32 PM on May 17, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of 8th Street. One business was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.