May 19, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
HALEY M SCOTT, 1999
1946 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MS
DUI; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
KATHERINE ROBERT, 1975
3008 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
PERRY MART, 1978
105 SAM RAPP ST GIBSON, LA
PUBLIC DRUNK
JERICO CLARK, 1976
HOMELESS
PUBLIC DRUNK
TYESHIA THEDFORD, 1992
2427 4TH AVE APT 4D MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
FELONY ARREST REPORT
SHEPHAN OVERTREE, 1999
2705 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MS
STATUTORY RAPE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 19, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:01 PM on May 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5200 block of Highway 493. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 9:10 PM on May 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:45 PM on May 18, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.