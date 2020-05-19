May 19, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

HALEY M SCOTT, 1999

1946 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MS

DUI; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

KATHERINE ROBERT, 1975

3008 22ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

PERRY MART, 1978

105 SAM RAPP ST GIBSON, LA

PUBLIC DRUNK

JERICO CLARK, 1976

HOMELESS

PUBLIC DRUNK

TYESHIA THEDFORD, 1992

2427 4TH AVE APT 4D MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

SHEPHAN OVERTREE, 1999

2705 ST LUKE ST MERIDIAN, MS

STATUTORY RAPE

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 18, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 19, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:01 PM on May 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5200 block of Highway 493. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 9:10 PM on May 18, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 7:45 PM on May 18, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.