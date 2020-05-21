May 20, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

ANTONYIO DONWELL, 2000

1719 HWY 19N APT 88 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

OTIS WATKINS, 1990

HOMELESS

SHOPLIFTING

CORDEROUS TAYLOR, 1989

107 71ST PL APT 138 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

FELONY ARREST REPORT

TYESHA THEDFORD, 1992

2427 4TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

TAKING AWAY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE; ROBBERY - ARMED

DENISE EZELL, 1988

7100 HWY 80W MERIDIAN, MS

TRESPASSING; SHOPLIFTING

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 19, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:09 AM on May 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 700 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:42 AM on May 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 41st Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:55 AM on May 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of Bonita Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:51 PM on May 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 46th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:38 PM on May 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 5100 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:48 PM on May 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Paulding Street. Two individuals were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 4:21 PM on May 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of South Frontage Road. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 6:31 PM on May 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:59 PM on May 19, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 18th Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.