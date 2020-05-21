May 21, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

ROBERT D FLUKER, 1980

1114 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; PUBLIC DRUNK

HOWARD GRADY, 1968

1407 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

LESLIE J PHILLIPS, 1958

9 ARLINGTON PARK JACKSON, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING; DISTURBING THE PEACE

TARIKA SMITH, 2000

6429 CHICKASAW ST MARION, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EMELLE PICKETT, 1969

3000 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

PHILLIP B COOPER, 1982

115 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

PAUL MCKINNIS, 1982

3222 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

NICHOLAS BALLOU, 1997

4662 RUSSELL TOPTON RD TOOMSUBA, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

JUWAN W KING, 1994

227 MALLARD DR YORK, AL

DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 7:17 AM on May 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 700 block of Scruggs Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 4:05 PM on May 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 7600 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.