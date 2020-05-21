May 21, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
ROBERT D FLUKER, 1980
1114 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING; PUBLIC DRUNK
HOWARD GRADY, 1968
1407 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LESLIE J PHILLIPS, 1958
9 ARLINGTON PARK JACKSON, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING; DISTURBING THE PEACE
TARIKA SMITH, 2000
6429 CHICKASAW ST MARION, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EMELLE PICKETT, 1969
3000 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
PHILLIP B COOPER, 1982
115 41ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
PAUL MCKINNIS, 1982
3222 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
NICHOLAS BALLOU, 1997
4662 RUSSELL TOPTON RD TOOMSUBA, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
JUWAN W KING, 1994
227 MALLARD DR YORK, AL
DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 20, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 7:17 AM on May 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 700 block of Scruggs Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 4:05 PM on May 20, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 7600 block of Old 8th Street Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.