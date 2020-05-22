May 22, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
PRESTON ALLEN, 2000
1654 BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MS
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD X 4
ROBERT BOTELER, 1961
1736 HWY 21 PRESTON, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE;
POSSESSION OF A COUNTERFEIT SUBSTANCE
ROBERT BOTELER, 1961
1736 HWY 21 PRESTON, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT; TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
JIMMY MCCLELLAND, 1982
2016 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
TRACY ANN DAVIS, 1977
7623 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
BURGLARY - ALL BUT DWELLING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:16 AM on May 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:10 PM on May 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:06 PM on May 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.