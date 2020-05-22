May 22, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

PRESTON ALLEN, 2000

1654 BUNK NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MS

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD X 4

ROBERT BOTELER, 1961

1736 HWY 21 PRESTON, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE;

POSSESSION OF A COUNTERFEIT SUBSTANCE

JIMMY MCCLELLAND, 1982

2016 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

TRACY ANN DAVIS, 1977

7623 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS

BURGLARY - ALL BUT DWELLING

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 21, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:16 AM on May 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 3:10 PM on May 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 800 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:06 PM on May 21, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1600 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.