May 28, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

JAVIRUS PAGE, 1997

4509 3RD ST MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

DEMARKEIO PRITCHETT, 1990

3826 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

JARROD H GINGELL, 1978

2309 56TH CT MERIDIAN, MS

FALSE REPORTING OF A CRIME

GREGORY W WARD, 1978

314 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON

ALESHA J TAYLOR, 1982

123 PIEDMONT PL STONEWALL, MS

SHOPLIFTING

MORRIS ROBINSON, 1986

1621 NORTHWOOD CC DR MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

THAMUS STEPHENS, 1995

10425 MASONIC LODGE RD MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ANDREAS HILLIE, 1989

1318 19TH ST APT A6 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EDDIE J DAVIS, 1989

1407 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

TANESHA M HOUSTON, 1999

1407 22ND AVE HTS MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

GEORGE J LEWIS, 1973

HOMELESS

SHOPLIFTING

CULLEN J GENTZYEL, 2000

HOMELESS

SHOPLIFTING

DAVIN HUFFMAN, 1999

313 CRESTE DR DECATUR, GA

DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY

ARTHUR L BURTON, 1967

1421 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

FRED CAMPBELL,1974

2214 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

CEASAR MONCAYO, 1969

401 56TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

PURVIS BURRAGE, 1981

818 BRAGG AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL; DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LEROY POWE, 1959

606 16TH ST APT F7 MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

KENNETH JOHNSON, 1978

2715 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

LARRY BROOKS, 1978

2419 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

JOSHUA L ODOM, 1980

4 DORMAN WELBORN RD LAUREL, MS

DUI OTHER

CURTIS W RAINES, 1972

194 A WILL GARRETT RD TOOMSUBA, MS

FIGHTING IN THE PUBLIC; SIMPLE ASSAULT

DYLAN A CRIDDLE, 1999

194 A WILL GARRETT RD TOOMSUBA, MS

FIGHTING IN THE PUBLIC

DEBBIE CLARK, 1961

626 21ST ST APT 13 MERIDIAN, MS

INTERFERING WITH A POLICE OFFICER

TREVES CLARK, 1990

626 21ST ST APT 13 MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

JAMES CARLISLE, 1964

1811 19TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; VIOLATION OF EXECUTIVE ORDER

SHIRLEY COLE, 1955

4413 3RD ST MERIDIAN, MS

CHILD NEGLECT

JADARIUS RUSH, 2002

2603 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ERIC RAGSDALE, 1980

5118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK

LATASSIA GORDON, 1974

1722 30TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

CHILD NEGLECT

LAKISHA TUCKER, 1989

2522 6TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

CHILD NEGLECT

DELANEY FORD, 1990

1318 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS

GERALD L RASCOE, 1971

910 WATERS RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

VINCENT L GEE, 1967

6522 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

NATHANIEL DYER, 1956

1333 PLANTATION BLVD JACKSON, MS

DUI 1ST

STEVEN HOFFER, 1979

4236 A ZERO RD MERIDIAN, MS

RESISTING ARREST

STEVEN HEIDELBERG, 1986

2015 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

AMBER STROUD, 1996

4668 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SUMMER COOK, 1991

9253 WEST LAUDERDALE RD COLLINSVILLE, MS

SHOPLIFTING

ANDRES ARISTIZABAL, 1990

1534 WINGFIELD CT BIRMINGHAM, AL

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DENISE T EZELL, 1988

5121 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NATHAN D BOUTWELL, 1990

5030 SHUMATE RD MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

SHANDRA G KNUDSVIG, 1985

5030 SHUMATE RD MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

LARRY SCOTT, 1984

8225 KING RD MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING; WILLFUL TRESPASSING

NATALIE L COLE, 1986

1906 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

GIVING FALSE INFORMATION

LEROY JACKSON, 1952

3500 HWY 39N APT 13 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 2ND

KAHDESHIA KEY, 1994

2016 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI REFUSAL

JARED RICKS, 1992

1868 SUQUALENA MEEHAN RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

RONNIE L DUNNIGAN, 1980

2406 2ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

BURGLARY - ALL BUT DWELLING; TAKING AWAY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

KAYLE J RUSH, 1989

1712 98TH ST TOIALIP, WA

FLEEING OR ELUDING LAW ENFORCEMENT

ANIYAH A BROOKS, 2002

2425 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS

MURDER

ISAIAH CLARK, 2000

3602 29TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

MURDER

MARQUIS D CLAYTON, 1994

10966 BAYLOR RD MERIDIAN, MS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT; DRIVE BY SHOOTING

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 22, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 5:55 AM on May 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of 25th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:28 PM on May 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2600 block of A Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:18 AM on May 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

At 3:12 AM on May 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:40 PM on May 22, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of 13th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered for another agency.

At 3:34 AM on May 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. The case is currently under investigation.

At 11:21 AM on May 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4200 block of Terry Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 7:56 AM on May 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of 6th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.

At 8:31 AM on May 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1500 block of 65th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:59 PM on May 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:43 PM on May 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 800 block of Rubush Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:34 PM on May 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:45 AM on May 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 24 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 5:22 PM on May 23, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of Manning Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:45 AM on May 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 6:45 PM on May 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Highway 11 South. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.