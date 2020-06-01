May 29, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

KENYA S NICHOLS, 1999

414 FAIRGROUND ST KOSCIUSKO, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

KHIREY PORTIS, 1996

801 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

ANGELA DEAN, 1975

1703 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

KENDRICK STARKS, 1985

1021 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; WILLFUL TRESPASSING; DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS

STACEY GAVIN, 1976

4221 TERRY ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X 2

RONNIE HAYNES, 1968

1929 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 29, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:53 AM on May 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 3:24 PM on May 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of College Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.