May 29, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
KENYA S NICHOLS, 1999
414 FAIRGROUND ST KOSCIUSKO, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
KHIREY PORTIS, 1996
801 42ND AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
ANGELA DEAN, 1975
1703 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
KENDRICK STARKS, 1985
1021 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; WILLFUL TRESPASSING; DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
STACEY GAVIN, 1976
4221 TERRY ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X 2
RONNIE HAYNES, 1968
1929 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 29, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:53 AM on May 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 3:24 PM on May 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of College Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.