May 4, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
MICHAEL A HENDERSON, 1975
1525 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; INTERFERING WITH POLICE
ELIZABETH D KLEMME, 1994
2725 WARREN TOWN RD DEKALB, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
RODRICK G RANKIN, 1975
1801 24TH ST APT C2 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 3RD
MURPHY LANIER, 1972
3005 7TH ST APT 20 MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
CENTAURI L COLLINS, 1994
1116 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 2ND; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
BERNARD C ROLAND, 1979
2700 ST ANDREWS ST APT 28 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK
CLEDARIUS L MCCONNELL, 1989
2014 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK; DISTURBANCE OF THE PEACE
ROBERT E DALTON, 1973
6367 BLIND BROWN RD BAILEY, MS
DUI 1ST
TEASHLEY J COLLINS, 1991
2116 15TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DEGHANDA HOLT, 1977
1425 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC DRUNK
CHUBBY C ALFORD, 1989
1409 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
LABRAIZZNER S THOMAS, 1991
1409 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JAMARIOUS D BURTON, 1989
2305 D ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHRISTOPHER D JONES, 1988
10790 HWY 39N DALEVILLE, MS
DUI 1ST REFUSAL; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
JALIL W HAMMOND, 1991
103 CHALICE DR ELKTON, MD
DUI 2ND REFUSAL
BERNARD C ROLAND, 1979
2700 ST ANDREWS ST APT 28 MERIDIAN, MS
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
JAMARIOUS D BURTON, 1989
2305 D ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC PROFANITY
JOSHUA A JONES, 1984
3309 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BERNARD C ROLAND,1979
2700 ST ANDREWS ST APT 28 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BERNARD C ROLAND, 1979
2700 ST ANDREWS ST APT 28 MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JESSE L HEARNE, 1983
17574 CHUNKY DUFFEE RD LITTLE ROCK, MS
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
QUADARIUS JOHNSON, 1990
104 APPLETON BLVD STOCKBRIDGE, GA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DREW A SPANN, 1986
546 PONTA HILLS RD MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
FELONY ARREST REPORT
HENRY J PRUITT, 1993
2217 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON; FLEEING OR ELUDING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 2:08 PM on May 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 400 block of 65th Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:05 AM on May 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:22 PM on May 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window. Z
Church Burglary
At 12:49 PM on May 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 800 block of C Street. Entry was attempted through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 12:51 PM on May 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:49 PM on May 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:28 PM on May 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 7:31 AM on May 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 31 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 12:30 PM on May 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 14th Street. One individual and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.