May 4, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

MICHAEL A HENDERSON, 1975

1525 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; INTERFERING WITH POLICE

ELIZABETH D KLEMME, 1994

2725 WARREN TOWN RD DEKALB, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

RODRICK G RANKIN, 1975

1801 24TH ST APT C2 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 3RD

MURPHY LANIER, 1972

3005 7TH ST APT 20 MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

CENTAURI L COLLINS, 1994

1116 26TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 2ND; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

BERNARD C ROLAND, 1979

2700 ST ANDREWS ST APT 28 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC DRUNK

CLEDARIUS L MCCONNELL, 1989

2014 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK; DISTURBANCE OF THE PEACE

ROBERT E DALTON, 1973

6367 BLIND BROWN RD BAILEY, MS

DUI 1ST

TEASHLEY J COLLINS, 1991

2116 15TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DEGHANDA HOLT, 1977

1425 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

CHUBBY C ALFORD, 1989

1409 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

LABRAIZZNER S THOMAS, 1991

1409 15TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

JAMARIOUS D BURTON, 1989

2305 D ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CHRISTOPHER D JONES, 1988

10790 HWY 39N DALEVILLE, MS

DUI 1ST REFUSAL; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

JALIL W HAMMOND, 1991

103 CHALICE DR ELKTON, MD

DUI 2ND REFUSAL

BERNARD C ROLAND, 1979

2700 ST ANDREWS ST APT 28 MERIDIAN, MS

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

JAMARIOUS D BURTON, 1989

2305 D ST APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT; PUBLIC PROFANITY

JOSHUA A JONES, 1984

3309 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BERNARD C ROLAND,1979

2700 ST ANDREWS ST APT 28 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BERNARD C ROLAND, 1979

2700 ST ANDREWS ST APT 28 MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JESSE L HEARNE, 1983

17574 CHUNKY DUFFEE RD LITTLE ROCK, MS

POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

QUADARIUS JOHNSON, 1990

104 APPLETON BLVD STOCKBRIDGE, GA

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DREW A SPANN, 1986

546 PONTA HILLS RD MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

HENRY J PRUITT, 1993

2217 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON; FLEEING OR ELUDING LAW ENFORCEMENT

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

At 2:08 PM on May 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 400 block of 65th Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 3:05 AM on May 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4300 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:22 PM on May 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of 8th Street. Entry was gained through a window. Z

Church Burglary

At 12:49 PM on May 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 800 block of C Street. Entry was attempted through a window.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 12:51 PM on May 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1700 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:49 PM on May 2, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:28 PM on May 3, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 7:31 AM on May 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 31 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 12:30 PM on May 1, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 14th Street. One individual and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.