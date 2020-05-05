May 5, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
LARRY K SCOTT, 1984
1010 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING X 4; WILLFUL TRESPASSING; TRESPASSING X 2
QUADECIA HUDSON, 2000
107 71ST PL APT 27 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
JEREMIAH RUSHING, 1989
1611 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC DRUNK
CHRISTOPHER T ALLGOOD, 1997
1168 LITTLE ROCK COUNTY LINE RD LITTLE ROCK, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
LAKENDRA CAMPBELL, 1994
1708 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY
ROBERT FLUKER, 1980
1114 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
PETIT LARCENY
DANA LANCASTER, 1973
9668 WARREN LAKE RD PHILADELPHIA, MS
DUI 4TH OR SUBSEQUENT
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM May 5, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:32 PM on May 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:36 PM on May 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 49th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.