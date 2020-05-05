May 5, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

LARRY K SCOTT, 1984

1010 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING X 4; WILLFUL TRESPASSING; TRESPASSING X 2

QUADECIA HUDSON, 2000

107 71ST PL APT 27 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

JEREMIAH RUSHING, 1989

1611 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JEREMIAH RUSHING, 1989

1611 18TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC DRUNK

CHRISTOPHER T ALLGOOD, 1997

1168 LITTLE ROCK COUNTY LINE RD LITTLE ROCK, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

LAKENDRA CAMPBELL, 1994

1708 16TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY

ROBERT FLUKER, 1980

1114 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

PETIT LARCENY

DANA LANCASTER, 1973

9668 WARREN LAKE RD PHILADELPHIA, MS

DUI 4TH OR SUBSEQUENT

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM May 5, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:32 PM on May 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:36 PM on May 4, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 49th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.