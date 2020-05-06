May 6, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
KEITH MCCOY, 1973
102 NUGGETT CT HATTIESBURG, MS
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS; DISTURBING THE PEACE
DIALLO BELL, 1996
3655 KNOX RD LOT B MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
IZHUN BELL, 2001
200 23RD ST APT B168 MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; INTERFERING WITH POLICE
MARKESIA BAYLOR, 1997
8827 WHIPPOORWILL RD MERIDIAN, MS
PUBLIC PROFANITY
ELMIRA R SANDERS, 1976
107 71ST PL APT A135 MERIDIAN, MS
FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
CURTIS HORTON JR, 1992
4315 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST
MICHAEL M CHERRY, 1967
9594 A HWY 45 N MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SHERMANIA L RUFFIN, 1997
107 71ST PL APT A104 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST OTHER
HERNANDIZES M PRICE, 1983
127 57TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
SHOOTING IN THE CITY
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM May 5, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 4:06 PM on May 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:06 PM on May 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 49th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:35 AM on May 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:03 AM on May 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of West Gate Hills Drive. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 7:43 PM on May 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Bonita Road. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:35 PM on May 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 24th Street. One individual and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.