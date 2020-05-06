May 6, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

KEITH MCCOY, 1973

102 NUGGETT CT HATTIESBURG, MS

DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS; DISTURBING THE PEACE

DIALLO BELL, 1996

3655 KNOX RD LOT B MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

IZHUN BELL, 2001

200 23RD ST APT B168 MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; INTERFERING WITH POLICE

MARKESIA BAYLOR, 1997

8827 WHIPPOORWILL RD MERIDIAN, MS

PUBLIC PROFANITY

ELMIRA R SANDERS, 1976

107 71ST PL APT A135 MERIDIAN, MS

FIGHTING IN PUBLIC

CURTIS HORTON JR, 1992

4315 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST

MICHAEL M CHERRY, 1967

9594 A HWY 45 N MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SHERMANIA L RUFFIN, 1997

107 71ST PL APT A104 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST OTHER

HERNANDIZES M PRICE, 1983

127 57TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

SHOOTING IN THE CITY

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 4, 2020, at 6:00 AM May 5, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 4:06 PM on May 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:06 PM on May 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1500 block of 49th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:35 AM on May 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3500 block of 22nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:03 AM on May 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of West Gate Hills Drive. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 7:43 PM on May 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Bonita Road. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 10:35 PM on May 5, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 24th Street. One individual and one residence were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.