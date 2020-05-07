May 7, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT

JEREMY KILLENS, 1982

1621 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; DISORDERLY CONDUCT;

DISTURBING THE PEACE; SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT

RANDY T MOORE, 1999

HOMELESS

SHOPLIFTING

JAMIEE CLAYTON, 1992

1944 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

YVONNE ROBINSON, 1951

914 11TH ST APT 501 MERIDIAN, MS SHOPLIFTING

WILLFUL TRESPASSING

CORDELL M WILLIAMS, 1989

3815 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

DERRICK C PETERSON, 1989

312 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; SIMPLE ASSAULT

SEAN S RILEY, 1986

9395 COLLINSVILLE CIR COLLINSVILLE, MS

DUI REFUSAL

JAMES E BARNES III, 1968

2128 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DUI 1ST

TREYVEON D JONES, 1994

2201 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST; PUBLIC DRUNK

JANET FRAZIER, 1981

381 HAWKINS CROSSING RD MERIDIAN, MS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ANTREVEON M JOHNSON, 2002

5814 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

FELONY ARREST REPORT

DERRICK PETERSON, 1989

312 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS

FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT; SHOOT INTO DWELLING

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 6, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 7, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 7:13 AM on May 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4000 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 8:03 PM on May 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:25 AM on May 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of 8th Street Extension. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.