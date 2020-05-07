May 7, 2020 City of Meridian Arrest Report

ARREST REPORT
JEREMY KILLENS, 1982
1621 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA; DISORDERLY CONDUCT;
DISTURBING THE PEACE; SIMPLE ASSAULT - THREAT
RANDY T MOORE, 1999
HOMELESS
SHOPLIFTING
JAMIEE CLAYTON, 1992
1944 OLD MARION RD MERIDIAN, MS
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
YVONNE ROBINSON, 1951
914 11TH ST APT 501 MERIDIAN, MS SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
CORDELL M WILLIAMS, 1989
3815 42ND ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
DERRICK C PETERSON, 1989
312 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; SIMPLE ASSAULT
SEAN S RILEY, 1986
9395 COLLINSVILLE CIR COLLINSVILLE, MS
DUI REFUSAL
JAMES E BARNES III, 1968
2128 29TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DUI 1ST
TREYVEON D JONES, 1994
2201 9TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE; DISORDERLY CONDUCT; RESISTING ARREST; PUBLIC DRUNK
JANET FRAZIER, 1981
381 HAWKINS CROSSING RD MERIDIAN, MS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ANTREVEON M JOHNSON, 2002
5814 5TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER; POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
FELONY ARREST REPORT
DERRICK PETERSON, 1989
312 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
FELON CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON; AGGRAVATED ASSAULT; SHOOT INTO DWELLING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 6, 2020, at 6:00 AM to May 7, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:13 AM on May 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4000 block of 28th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 8:03 PM on May 6, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:25 AM on May 7, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of 8th Street Extension. One residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.