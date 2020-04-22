Mayor Bland considers extending city curfew, sets new preventive measures

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland is considering extending the city's curfew.

The 6 am to 9 pm curfew ends next week but Bland said he could extend it to at least May 15th. The curfew was set to limit unnecessary activity during the pandemic and Bland says it's been effective in doing so.

"It gives us an opportunity to slow everything down after nine,” said Bland. “It’s been something that has really worked well with us decreasing the traffic and the activity that our police officers and our other emergency personnel people have to deal with.”

Meridian is also taking precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 as its employees return to work. City employees will undergo mandatory temperature checks and the city has partnered with the Greater Meridian Health Clinic so employees can be swab tested.

“If there are any employees we have that don’t have any symptoms but are COVID-19 positive, of course we’re going to go with the guidelines that they go home,” said Bland.

City employees have also been asked to wear masks at work, a preventive measure that Bland said could soon be enforced city-wide.