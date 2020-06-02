Mayor Bland discusses protests and peaceful calls to action

Meridian City Council held a meeting today at City Hall.

The meeting's agenda was short, discussing the latest updates on water meters across the city as well as new security measures being put in place, such as cameras, to hammer down on crime in the area.

Mayor Percy Bland shared his thoughts on protests taking place across the country and how peaceful calls for action are supported if brought to Meridian.

“What happened in Minneapolis from a standpoint of police procedures should not have ever happened, Mr. Floyd should not have been killed. We shouldn't have been in the situation we're looking at all across the United States. What we're trying to do in the city of Meridian is communicate to our citizens to let them know their rights, to let them know what our policies and procedures are in regards to things like that."

Bland says if people do want to protest, they have to follow certain protocols.

"If people do want to protest in the city of Meridian, or have a rally of some sort, they need to contact our community development department so they can have a parade permit to do that,” says Bland.

He also discussed the recent uptick in crime in the city, but explained it has nothing to do with stay at home orders being lifted.

“We've had five murders this year. Three have happened in January, one in June and one in May. I want to tell people as the mayor of this city that things that are going on across this country are escalated right now for a lot of reasons. We've got to remain calm. We've got to know that God is in control of everything and the bottom line of it is we've got to be united.”

Mayor bland says he doesn't see riots happening in Meridian, but law enforcement has procedures in place to maintain the safety of citizens.

A city wide curfew of 9 p.m. is still in place until June 14th.

