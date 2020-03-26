Mayor Bland signs executive order, takes effect Friday evening

Mayor Percy Bland has signed the executive order that will go into effect Friday evening at 5:00 p.m.

The order will put major restrictions on businesses deemed non-essential in the city of Meridian.

The order includes shutting down dining rooms in restaurants and limiting non-essential businesses like barbershops and liquor stores to 10 or less people inside at one time.

The order also says the non-essential businesses must close by 9:00 p.m. every day for 14 days.

The signed executive order is attached to his story.

