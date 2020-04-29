Mayor Bland meets with Meridian pastors

Members of the clergy met with Mayor Percy Bland this morning.

The meeting was held to hear concerns surrounding COVID-19 and how local churches are operating during social distancing orders. Bland said the pastors he spoke with are willing to wait and open their doors once the state recommends reopening.

Bland says about 18 people attended the meeting.

"We just wanted to communicate with the pastors… to do a lot of listening to how they're having services right now and how that service may look in the future,” said Bland. “A lot of those things are going to be dependent upon the governor's order as it continues to get modified."

Bland said some pastors are holding drive-in services to comply with state guidelines.