Mayor Percy Bland signs new executive order for City of Meridian

Mayor Percy Bland signed a new executive order in effect on Tuesday afternoon.

It runs in tandem with the one from the state level. Restaurants can open 8AM Thursday with certain restrictions: buildings must be deep-cleaned and sanitized, all workers must wear masks and all seating arrangements must follow social distancing guidelines. Restaurants and bars also must close by 10PM.

Salons, barbershops and gyms are still to remain closed. The curfew in place for the city of Meridian is in effect until May 31st.

The full document is below:

COM Executive Order COVID-1... by broccobeef on Scribd