Memorial Day Weekend will be unseasonably warm with afternoon storms

Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be the first rule of the Memorial Day Weekend. The second rule of the holiday weekend is heat.

A NOTE ABOUT SUMMER THUNDERSTORMS

Summer thunderstorms can quickly become strong or severe with very little warning. Such summer storms are usually wind and hail producers and can cause some damage. Storms do not need a warning to be deadly. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you're close enough to be struck, and you should shelter indoors until at least 30 minutes after you see the last lightning or hear the last thunder. Remember, also, there is no such thing as heat lightning. It's just distant lightning.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Showers and thunderstorms will fade this evening through 10 PM as temperatures step back into the low-to-mid 70s. The rest of tonight will be partly-to-mostly cloudy with patchy fog and a slight chance for a stray shower. The low temperature will be near 70 degrees. Saturday will start mostly cloudy. We will become partly cloudy with temperatures climbing to the low-to-mid 80s by noon. Spotty-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms will drench some of us but miss others completely. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees.

WETTER PATTERN NEXT WEEK

A pattern shift will occur from Sunday through Monday will first drive temperatures up into the lower 90s. That pattern will also humidify the depth of the atmosphere. That will ultimately result in an increase in showers and thunderstorms starting Tuesday. If you have hay to bale, your best bet is to get that done before Tuesday. Those showers and thunderstorms will be fewer Sunday and Monday before activity grows more widespread for the rest of next week.