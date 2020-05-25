Memorial Day flyover honors fallen heroes

A patriotic, Memorial Day flyover was held in the skies over Downtown Meridian today. Meridian’s L-17 Formation Team honored our fallen heroes and their families with that flyover this morning.

The team flew over the Doughboy Monument and the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Although many Memorial Day events were canceled this year, Lead Pilot Bert Zeller said he and his team wanted to do something special for the holiday. Zeller said the seven member team has been performing flyovers for the past 15 years and says it was very important not to miss this year's flyover

"Memorial Day is special because the families who have been left behind need something to help remember their family members,” said Zeller. “We all got together and decided, ‘Hey they're not doing anything on Memorial Day like they normally do, but we're going to make some noise over town.’”

The Meridian L-17 Formation Team flew over the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton before heading to The Queen City.