Memorial Day program held in Philadelphia

Philadelphia's annual Memorial Day program was impacted by the coronavirus.

Dozens usually attend the event at Dewitt Deweese park, but only ten people gathered at today's program at the American Legion Post. Local leaders from Neshoba County and Philadelphia attended as well as a few veterans.

Lt. Col. Chris Clark, Commander of the 298th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Philadelphia delivered an important message to members of the armed forces and their families

“I would just say thank you. Fortunately, I have made four tours, with units from across the state of Mississippi. All of us have lost very good friends, family members, defending the freedoms that we have in this country,” said Lt. Col. Clark.

