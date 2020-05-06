Memorial Day service canceled

Lauderdale County's traditional Memorial Day ceremony, originally set for May 25, is canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic amid concerns for health and safety.

The planning committee says the decision was made because many people will likely continue to avoid such gatherings and many who attend are senior adults whose health might be compromised.

Chairman Van McCarty and co-chairman Ken Storms asked the public to take a moment on Memorial Day to remember the men and women who gave their lives on the battlefield and others who died while in service to our country.

They suggested that sometime over the holiday weekend, you might even want to stop by the Lauderdale County Courthouse and pay your respects individually. The monument bears the names of people who served from World War I to the present.