Memorial Day severe storm causes damage in Newton County

A lone severe thunderstorm caused wind damage to a portion of Newton County around 5 o'clock Monday evening, leaving trees down and structures damaged.

Most of the damage was located along Highway 503, right to the north of Interstate-20. There was also tree debris scattered along Hurst Road and crews were there cleaning things up when Newscenter 11 arrived Tuesday morning. A tree fell on a home along Highway-503 and several structures saw roof damage.

There were no reported injuries from the storm. The wind was not from a tornado, but instead appeared to be from straight-line winds.