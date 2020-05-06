Mental health issues increase due to COVID-19

Enforced lock downs, social distancing from friends, worry about work and income, and sudden loss of loved ones. All the chaos of COVID-19 has caused major changes in our daily lives.

And the stress of the unknown has caused even more strain to our mental health, possibly leading to addiction.

Dr. Tim Arnold is the medical director for Alliance Health Center in Meridian.

"When people are isolated, they're going to spend more time in their heads, with their thoughts, and their feelings. And they're going to zero in on those feelings and feel like they need something to break that cycle and help them cope with it better. And that frequently is going to be a substance,” says Arnold.

He says the stress caused by something like a pandemic can trigger underlying health issues.

"So it's not unheard of that somebody who just now realizes they may have some moodiness or depression issues, and then they go through a time of serious stress, and then wind up getting diagnosed with something like bipolar disorder that never really met the level of being diagnosed previously."

Amid the Coronavirus, data from Mental Health America shows a 19 percent increase in screening for clinical anxiety in the first weeks of February, and a 12 percent increase in the first two weeks of March.

"When there's things like what's going on now with COVID-19, people's normal addictive behaviors may actually be interrupted and they might find something else that's available to them to take the place of it,” says Arnold.

Dr. Arnold says stress can also lead to other health issues like high blood pressure and sleeping problems.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI, provided steps to prevent one from derailing their mental health during this time.

•Maintain a routine. If working from home, start and stop around the same time daily. Take breaks when needed and stick to consistent meal times.

•Be cautious, but don't go overboard. Get your daily dose of news but don't overwhelm yourself with information.

•Don't get fixated on sleep. Make sure to get out of bed. Step outside and get some fresh air, call a friend, or read a book.

•Practice mindfulness and acceptance techniques. Try yoga or meditation to keep your mind in a positive space.

•And finally, be kind to yourself. Acknowledge your struggle with kindness, rather than self-judgment and recognize that millions of people world-wide are sharing your experience right now.

"It's good to get caught up in what's happening, but then they need to do other things other than just focus on the negative,” says Arnold.

Dr. Arnold says many therapists are turning to tele-medicine services, which is helpful to patients during this time. The Alliance Health Center is fully operational right now.

