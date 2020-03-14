Meridian Public School District extends spring break

Some school districts in Mississippi are closing their doors due to the coronavirus, joining others around the country.

Students and faculty at Meridian Public Schools are getting an additional week of spring break, in response to the coronavirus. Extracurricular activities and sports-related events are postponed through March 20th. We spoke with a parent who says it's better to be safe than sorry.

"I'm glad they are not going to be around a lot of kids. I'd rather have them here safe than out catching something," said parent, Nathanial Griggs.

Classes are expected to resume Monday, Mar. 23.