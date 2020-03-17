Meridian Boys & Girls Clubs serve students free lunch

The Meridian Public School District is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club to serve free lunches to students. The grab-and-go lunches will be available every Weekday from 11-2 until further notice.

All children 18 and under can receive the free meal from the West End and Velma Young Boys & Girls Clubs.

Director of Operations Jermaine Harris told Newscenter 11 he and his co-workers enjoy serving the children in the community.

"People need to rely on people," said Harris. "We just want to go ahead and be an advocate and provide a service to the kids that we serve and to the community."

The menu for the rest of the week is listed below:

Wednesday- Cheeseburger, chips, carrots & ranch, fruit and milk.

Thursday- Hot dog, chips, veggie juice, fruit and milk.

Friday- BBQ chicken sandwich, mashed potatoes, fruit and milk.