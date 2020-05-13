Meridian Fire Department ready in case of fire

The Meridian Fire Department is just another one of the organizations that was affected by the water main break.

Fire Chief Ricky Leister says the department is prepared for any fire. He says the Meridian Fire Department has a tanker truck full of 2,500 gallons of water ready to go, as needed.

“We’ve taken measures with the battalion chief in charge on: if an incident does come in, what added apparatus we will bring in, in order to support our water supply,” Leister says.

At least some water service was restored, with low pressure, as of 2:15 Wednesday afternoon.

